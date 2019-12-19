Police issue strong warning over man who absconded from Derbyshire open prison

Police have warned members of the public not to approach a convict who has absconded from an open prison.

Daniel Russell left HMP Sudbury on Wednesday, December 18 and has not been seen since.

Russell was convicted at Bristol Crown Court in October 2014 and sentenced to 13 years and ten months in prison for robbery and aggravated burglary.

The 28-year-old is white, 5ft 10ins tall and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He has the word "Dan" tattooed on his left arm and a scar on his lower left forearm.

His home address is in Weston Super Mare and he has links to Somerset, Cardiff, Watford, the West Midlands and south Staffordshire.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “If you have seen Morrissey or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him, instead contact us immediately quoting reference number 600-181219.”