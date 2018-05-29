Police issue more information after kitten found tied and taped for bait in Chesterfield

Police have released more information after a kitten was taped and tied up and was set to be used as bait for dogs in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire police said four or five men, located in woodland between Unstone Green, Chesterfield, and the A61 at Sheepbridge Industrial Estate, are believed to be responsible. The kitten was rescued by a concerned passer-by and is now safe and well.

An updated post on the Derbyshire Constabulary Wildlife Officer Facebook page says: "We now have further information in relation to the kind of dogs that the males had with them. They have been described as being Whippet cross staffy type dogs. One was brindle, one black and tan and one black with white paws.

"Again if anyone has any information that might help police please call 101 and quote incident number 326-200518. Of call Crimestoppers."

