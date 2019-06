Derbyshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they are looking for in connection with a Chesterfield assault.

They have released the images after an unsuccessful investigation into the incident, which took place at The Star Inn, Lower Pilsley on the March 29, 2019 at about 8.30pm.

Do you recognise him?

If you have any information, please contact PC 14269 FATHERS at Derbyshire Police by calling 101 and quoting reference 19*161597 of March 29.