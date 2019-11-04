Police issue CCTV image after woman assaulted at Chesterfield pub

Police investigating an assault at a Chesterfield pub have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to.

Officers were called to the Spa Lane Vaults Pub after a 19-year-old woman was grabbed around the throat by another woman. The victim was left shaken but not injured in the incident, which occurred on October 28 at around 3.30pm.

Police would like to trace the woman pictured as they believe she may be able to help them with their investigation.

Anyone with any information, or who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19000576986, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.