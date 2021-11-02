There have been reports of potential rogue traders in Walton.

The Hasland, Holmebrook and Walton Safer Neighbourhood Team said in a statement that they had received reports of potential rogue traders in Walton asking to clean resident’s drives.

They have released advice for residents concerned about rogue traders to make sure they are not affected by doorstep crime.

The SNT said: “Rogue traders may say they are in the area and have spotted a problem with your home or garden, may claim to have materials left over from another job, and may try to pressurise you to buy goods or services on the spot.

“They may offer to carry out work cheaply, but charge an extortionate price after it has been completed, may offer to drive you to a bank so you can withdraw money to pass them, and may provide false names, addresses or telephone numbers.”

They recommended several tips to stay safe, which include not opening the door if you are unsure of someone’s identity, and confirming the identity of individuals by calling the company they work for.

Residents are also advised to ask neighbours to come around to check them before they open the door, to tell them to come back at a time when someone else is home with them, keep doors and windows locked and use a door chain when answering the door.