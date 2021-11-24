Police investigating two burglaries in North East Derbyshire that happened on same day

Officers in Dronfield say the burglaries occurred at separate properties on Cemetery Road between 8am and 5.45pm on Thursday, November 18.

Entry was gained at the back of the properties and some items were taken, according to police.

A spokesperson for Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen or heard anything during the specified times.

Police are investigating two burglaries which occurred in Dronfield at two properties on the same street and on the same day

"We would also request any personal CCTV cameras that you may have on your own property or vehicles with DASH cams be checked in the event that any footage can be used to assist us with our investigation.

“If you believe that you may have witnessed the incident of if you have any other information about this then we would appreciate hearing from you.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire police on 101 or contact the neighbourhod team directly via email – [email protected]