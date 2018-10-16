Police investigating sex assault near Eckington release e-fit of man

Police investigating a sex assault in a village near Eckington have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to.

Police received reports that a 27-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted just off Station Road in Mosborough at around 12.30am on Tuesday October 2.

Enquiries are ongoing, including potential forensic work, and the woman continues to be supported by officers.

Officers are now trying to identify the man in the image so they can speak to him in connection with the incident.

Detective Constable Michelle Walton, the investigating officer, said: “I fully appreciate that incidents of this nature are worrying for the local community but I’d like to offer my reassurance that we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify the offender.

“If anyone recognises the man in the e-fit image, or has any information about what happened, please get in touch.

“I’d also like to ask anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious that morning to contact us if they haven’t done so already.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 31 of October 2 2018.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.