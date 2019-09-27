Police investigating report of chauffer fraud involving Chesterfield company

Police are appealing for information after receiving reports of fraud involving a Chesterfield company.

The incident concerns a chauffer company known as Buckingham Chauffer who are reported to have arranged a number of transfers with a 43-year-old man, who despite invoicing the company did not receive payment for his work.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.

The company was understood to have been based in the Wingerworth area of Chesterfield.

The transfers are reported to have taken place between June 15 and 30 2018.

Officers would now like to hear from anyone who may have had a similar experience with Buckingham Chauffeur, or anyone who has information which may help with the investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information should contact police, quoting reference number 19*327994 and the name of the officer in the case, Detective Constable Adam Case, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.