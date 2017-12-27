Police investigating Chesterfield race hate incident release photo of man they want to speak to

Officers have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a race hate incident in Chesterfield.

The incident began outside the One Stop store on Hasland Road where the victim was racially abused.

The victim left the scene in his vehicle and was followed by a male who abused him. When the victim stopped his car he was pulled from the vehicle by the man and punched repeatedly in the face.

The offender was driving a silver Mercedes Benz and it is believed he may live in the Hasland area of Chesterfield.

Anyone with any information about the incident, which took place between 8.10pm and 9.10pm on November 30, should call Derbyshire police on 101 and ask for PC James Wilkinson quoting incident number 17000523304.