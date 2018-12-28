Police investigating bag theft in Staveley identify man in CCTV images

Police investigating the theft of a bag from a Staveley store have identified a man they wanted to speak to.

Officers released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident yesterday (Thursday). The man has now spoken to officers and been ruled out in relation to the case.

Police are still keen to speak to anyone with any information about the bag theft, which took place at the Morrison store on Barnfield Close at around 2.40pm on December 4.

One of the cards inside the bag was used at a cash machine in the town a short time later.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police,quoting the reference number 18*587070 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Webb by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.