Police investigating alleged sexual offence in Derbyshire thank public for response

Police have thanked the public for their response to an appeal after an alleged sexual offence in Derbyshire.

Officers issued a plea for witnesses last week after the incident on the High Peak Trail, near to the High Peak Visitor's Centre at the Cromford Canal on Lea Road.

The High Peak Trail

A 48-year-old woman reported that she had seen a man near a tree performing a lewd act, with a pillow case over his head with eye holes cut out.

The man was described as being in his 40s or 50s and was wearing a t-shirt.

An appeal published on the local Safer Neighbourhood Team Facebook page has reached more than 55,000 people but officers are still keen to hear from anyone with any information on the incident.

The team is also carrying out patrols of the trail to help reassure the local community.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*348421 and name of the officer in the case, PC Adam McGovern, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.