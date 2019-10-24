Police investigating a burglary in Chesterfield want to reunite unusual sunglasses with owner

Police want to trace the owner of these unusual sunglasses

Officers investigating an allegation of burglary have released images of a unique pair of sunglasses which they believe do not belong to the man arrested in connection with the crime.

sunglasses

Police arrested a man in Grangewood on October 3 on suspicion of burgling a caravan in Harehill Road.

He had with him several items which he could not account for and which had not come from the caravan.

A police spokesman said; "We are releasing an image of the sunglasses in the hope that the rightful owner will come forward and help with our investigation.

"They are distinctive Raybans with ‘I love you’ engraved on one arm and ‘Chloe Ann’ on the other."

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact PC Joshua Shaw with reference 19000527724.

