Officers are appealing to trace a man in connection with a “suspicious incident” in Chesterfield – where two girls were allegedly approached by an individual behaving inappropriately.

Derbyshire Police are investigating a suspicious incident in Grassmoor, which took place between 3.00pm and 5.00pm on Friday, May 31.

Two girls reported being approached by a man who behaved inappropriately near the Nisa shop on North Wingfield Road.

Officers have released the image of a man they would like to speak to, as he may have information regarding the incident that could help with their enquiries.

This is the man that officers wish to trace.

The force is also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time. If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*320371:

