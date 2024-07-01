Police investigate “suspicious incident” in Chesterfield – after girls approached by man behaving inappropriately
Derbyshire Police are investigating a suspicious incident in Grassmoor, which took place between 3.00pm and 5.00pm on Friday, May 31.
Two girls reported being approached by a man who behaved inappropriately near the Nisa shop on North Wingfield Road.
Officers have released the image of a man they would like to speak to, as he may have information regarding the incident that could help with their enquiries.
The force is also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time. If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*320371:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.