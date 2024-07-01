Police investigate “suspicious incident” in Chesterfield – after girls approached by man behaving inappropriately

By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Jul 2024, 13:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Officers are appealing to trace a man in connection with a “suspicious incident” in Chesterfield – where two girls were allegedly approached by an individual behaving inappropriately.

Derbyshire Police are investigating a suspicious incident in Grassmoor, which took place between 3.00pm and 5.00pm on Friday, May 31.

Two girls reported being approached by a man who behaved inappropriately near the Nisa shop on North Wingfield Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have released the image of a man they would like to speak to, as he may have information regarding the incident that could help with their enquiries.

This is the man that officers wish to trace.This is the man that officers wish to trace.
This is the man that officers wish to trace.

READ THIS: Elderly woman falls victim to distraction burglary in Chesterfield – as police appeal to trace man spotted near the scene

The force is also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time. If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*320371:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.