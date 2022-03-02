Police release CCTV image after shopkeeper racially abused in Chesterfield

The victim confronted two suspects after they were seen trying to steal items from the front of his store on North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor, on February 15.

Derbyshire police say that, after being confronted, the suspects returned the items before calling the shopkeeper racist names.

The force has now released images of two people wanted in connection with the public order offence.

Police are trying to identify these two people following the incident in Grassmoor

“Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images but should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture,” a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Anyone with information should contact the independent charity Crimestoppers using reference 22000092044 of February 15.