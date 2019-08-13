Police identify man they want to speak to in connection with alleged assault in Chesterfield beer garden

A man police want to speak to about an alleged assault in Chesterfield has been identified by members of the public responding to a Facebook appeal.

Derbyshire police released images yesterday after a 23-year-old man reported being assaulted in the beer garden at Vibe in Holywell Street at around 4.30am on Sunday, July 28.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Thank you to those who came forward with information."

