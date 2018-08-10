Police hunting registered sex offender with links to Derbyshire

A registered sex offender with links to Derbyshire is being hunted by police.

Nigel George Hadden is wanted by officers in South Yorkshire after breaching his Sex Offender Notification requirements.

The 48-year-old, who was jailed for five years and placed on the sex offenders register for life in 1998 for indecent assaults under a girl under ten, is required to inform police of any change of his address as part of the terms of the order.

But Hadden, who has links to Ripley, has failed to inform officers of his new address after moving out of his last-known address of Skellow, Doncaster, last year.

Since then, police have carried out enquiries across the country in a bid to find Hadden, including speaking to relatives and associates and working with colleagues at other forces.

But officers are now asking anyone with any information as to where Hadden may be to get in touch straight away.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Allott of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Hadden is fully aware of the requirements he is subject to but despite that, in July last year he failed to notify us of the change in address.

“He knows this has resulted in him being actively sought by officers and we need anyone who has seen him recently, or who knows where he is to contact us.”

Hadden, who is about 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim build, also has links to Barnsley, Rotherham, Ripley and Edinburgh.

While Hadden is pictured with dreadlocks, officers believe he may well have cut these off. He may also have a short moustache and a goatee. Hadden speaks with a Yorkshire accent and has a distinctive tattoo of dots across the knuckles of his right hand.

DS Allott continued: “It’s really important that anyone with information comes forward so we can make contact with Hadden and ensure he is appropriately managed once again.

“I would also like to advise that anyone who is knowingly assisting Hadden may be committing criminal offences themselves and therefore liable for arrest.

“If you see Hadden, please do not approach him but instead call 999. You can also provide information to 101 quoting incident number 2 of 9 August 2018.

“Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”