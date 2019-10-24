Police hunting burglars after a Derbyshire man injured during break in

Officers investigating an incident where a man was injured during an attempted burglary are asking for help to identify the pair.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was at his home in Godfrey Street, Heanor, on Monday 14 October, when he disturbed two men who had entered into his home.

The victim confronted the men – who were wearing dark tops with the hoods up – and was assaulted. The pair then ran from the address.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where he was treated for his injuries.

Detectives investigating the incident are asking anyone who was in the area and may have seen two men in the area that match the description to come forward.

Of particular interest are any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage that captured images of anyone in the area at the time.

If you have information contact Derbyshire police using reference 19*549340.