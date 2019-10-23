Police hunt Southwell burglary suspects

Police want to speak with suspects captured on CCTV following a burglary in Southwell

Three offenders broke in and used a sledgehammer to smash their way into an office at a commercial premises in the Southwell area on August 22.

They stole a quantity of cash and a ring from a safe before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

If you recognise any of the people pictured or think you can help, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 95 of 22 August 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

