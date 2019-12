A police search is under way for a man wanted by Derbyshire police over allegations of assault and escaping lawful custody.

Vincent Jackson, aged 34, was last seen on Bowling Street, Mansfield, at 5.30pm on Sunday, December 29.

He is white, 5ft 4ins tall, slim and has short, brown hair, which is receding at the front.

He was wearing a green North Face jacket and a flat cap.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 and quote incident 811 of December 29.