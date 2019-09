Derbyshire Police are appealing for information about a missing Shirebrook man.

Lee Ferguson was last seen this morning at 7.30am on Laurel Close in Shirebrook.

Have you seen Lee Ferguson?

The 36-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, is of a slim build and has a beard. He was wearing a red, long sleeved hooded top, blue jeans and grey trainers.

If you have any information about Lee's whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting incident number 367 of September 16.