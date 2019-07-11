Police descend as man finds shotgun at back of his house near Chesterfield

Police descended on wasteland near Chesterfield after a man discovered a shotgun dumped at the back of his house.

The concerned resident called the police at around 11.50am yesterday (Wednesday, July 10).

Police recover the weapon.

Officers recovered the weapon and took it to Clay Cross police station where they made it safe.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said that investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information that could help officers with their enquiries, call 101 and quote reference number 19*37959321.

