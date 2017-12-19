Police cordon reduced in Chesterfield after counter terrorism operation

A police cordon put in place in Chesterfield following a counter terrorism operation has now been significantly reduced.

Superintendent Michelle Shooter said: “I would like to thank the people of the town for their patience and understanding during the unavoidable disruption.

“We are continuing to support officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East as the investigation continues, but are now in a position to scale-back the isolated area.

“Our officers will continue to patrol the area to offer reassurance to the public.”

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East arrested a man from Derbyshire and three from South Yorkshire on suspicion of terrorism offences this morning.

A 31-year-old man was arrested from his home address in Chesterfield on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Three other men, aged 22, 36 and 41, were arrested at addresses in Sheffield on suspicion of the same offence.

The men have been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning.

The arrests were intelligence led and pre planned as part of an ongoing investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and MI5.

If you see or hear something that could be terrorist related, act on your instincts and call the police in confidence on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, always dial 999. Visit gov.uk/ACT for more information.