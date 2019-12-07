Police cordon off Ilkeston nature reserve car park and surrounding area

Police have cordoned off a car park at a nature reserve in Ilkeston and are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

Officers are asking members of the public to avoid Straws Bridge Nature Reserve this morning Saturday, December 7, due to an ongoing police investigation.

The police cordon at Straws Bridge nature reserve (picture: Erewash response unit)

The car park of the nature reserve – close to the West Hallam and Ilkeston border – and the surrounding area is currently taped off by police.

Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson for Erewash Response Unit said: “Straws Bridge car park and most of its surrounding paths / trails are closed this morning due to an ongoing Police investigation.

“Please avoid the area where possible. We will update as soon as this is reopened and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The Derbyshire Times has contacted Derbyshire Constabulary for further information and is awaiting a response.