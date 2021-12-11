Police cordon in place off busy Chesterfield road after incident

Police have cordoned off an area close to a busy Chesterfield road today.

By Tim Paget
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 3:37 pm

The cordon was put in place at the bottom of Hady Hill – although police are not yet commenting on the incident.

One resident said on Facebook that an area close to the River Rother was ‘taped off’ with officers at the scene.

Police have cordoned off an area off Hady Hill, Chesterfield, this morning.

On Twitter, another resident tweeted to say Spital Lane, at the junction of Hady Hill, was currently a ‘crime scene’ with police ‘guarding’ it.

We have contacted Derbyshire police for more information.