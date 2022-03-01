Police concerned for teenage girl missing from Derbyshire
Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager missing from Derbyshire.
Chloe Shilcock was last seen on South Avenue, Buxton, at 7am on Friday February 25.
The 17-year-old is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build. She has recently dyed her long hair dark brown and has a nose piercing and long false nails.
Chloe has links to the Hadfield, Macclesfield, and Manchester areas.
Anyone who has seen Chloe, or knows where she may be, is asked to contact police, quoting reference 116 of 25 February, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/.