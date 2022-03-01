Police concerned for teenage girl missing from Derbyshire

Chloe Shilcock was last seen on South Avenue, Buxton, at 7am on Friday February 25.

The 17-year-old is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build. She has recently dyed her long hair dark brown and has a nose piercing and long false nails.

Chloe has links to the Hadfield, Macclesfield, and Manchester areas.

Chloe Shilcock