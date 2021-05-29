Police concerned for safety of missing teenager last seen in Chesterfield

Kyra Priest was last seen in Chesterfield at around 12.15pm on Thursday, May 27.

Derbyshire Constabulary said they are ‘concerned’ for the safety of the missing teenager as they released her image yesterday in an attempt to locate her.

Kyra is 5ft 6ins tall and has long, dark brown hair.

Missing teenager Kyra Priest

The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black jeans and white Nike trainers.

It is believed she may have travelled to the city centre of Nottingham.

Anyone with any information about Kyra’s current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the non-emergency-contact number 101, quoting reference 499-270521 in any correspondence.

Alternatively, people can submit information by sending the force a private message on Facebook, through their contact centre on Twitter or by completing an online contact form on their website.