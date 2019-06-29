Police concerned for safety of missing teenage girl from Clay Cross

Have you seen this missing Clay Cross teenager?

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Shannon Bird, who has gone missing from Clay Cross.

Where is Shannon?

The teenager was last seen on June 23 and officers have been making efforts to find her since then.

She could be in the Clay Cross or Chesterfield area anyone who has seen her or knows where she is asked to get in touch.

Shannon is about 5ft 6ins, of medium build, and has her hair dyed blue.

She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hoodie, black puffer jacket and white trainers. She also has a nose piercing.

Have you seen her? Do you recognise her from the photo?

Anyone who can help should call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 939 of June 24.

READ MORE: MAN FOUND WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES ON CHESTERFIELD STREET