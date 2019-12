Police are appealing for help in tracing a Chesterfield man who has not been seen in over a month.

Nicholas Olerenshaw was last seen in Newbold on November 18 and was reported as missing to police on December 11.

The 46-year-old is 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and has short dark hair. He also may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 448-111219.