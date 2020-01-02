Police concerned for missing Derbyshire man’s safety

Police have appealled for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Darren Reid, 44, was last seen on Saturday December 28 at around 11.30pm in the Tiger Bar on Lockup Yard, in Derby city centre.

Darren Reid

Darren is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall with short dark brown hair. He has a Scottish accent and is of a slim build.

He was last seen to be wearing a navy blue lightweight jacket, a navy blue jumper, dark blue jeans and brown shoes.

He is currently living in Marehay near Ripley.

Anyone that has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 30 of January 2.

You can also contact Derbyshire Constabulary through Facebook or Twitter.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.