Police concern for missing Brimington man

Police are concerned for the safety of a man who has gone missing from Brimington.

Paul Cooper, 60, was last seen at 10.30pm on Tuesday night at his home address.

Mr Cooper is white, 5ft 7ins tall and of stocky build.

He is balding with closely cropped grey hair around the temples. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, work style boots, a Liverpool Football Club baseball cap and a black thigh-length coat with a fur-lined hood.

Mr Cooper often visits Chesterfield town centre.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting reference number 89 of February 7.