Officers from Shirebrook and Bolsover Safer Neigbourhood Teams (SNT) swooped on a cannabis grow in Tibshelf.

Shirebrook SNT posted on Twitter today: “Let’s play a little game...who can spot PCSO Cathcart?

“Thanks go to our colleagues from @BolsoverSNT for helping us to dismantle a cannabis grow in Tibshelf and assisting us to rescue Steve!”