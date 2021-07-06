Police clamp down on speeding drivers outside Chesterfield primary school

Officers from the Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team used a speed gun to observe how fast motorists were travelling as they passed Brimington Manor Infant and Nursery School on Friday, July 2.

As part of their work outside the school, PCSO Naylor and PCSO Wikeley also monitored traffic and parking to see if any issues arose.

Posting the news on Facebook, a spokesperson for Staveley SNT said the action took place ‘due to numerous incidents’ and as a request of Mrs Katie Dennis, head of school at Brimington Manor Infant and Nursery School.

Some residents responded with their own concerns of speeding around the Staveley area, while others pointed out different schools where drivers pass in excess of the speed limit.

Charlotte Audrey Gwennie Wheatcroft said: “[You] Aught [sic] to monitor top of Tom Lane 3pm-3.30pm it's shocking how fast they come round the corner full speed and often have to jolt breaks on for school children crossing. Very dangerous.”

Katy Lawson said: “That road is absolute carnage in a morning people often drive up the pavements right outside the school because they can’t be bothered to wait£

Anna Vikecy said: “You should go round all schools in Staveley as from 3pm and see what's going on drivers + childrens safety = #notsafe.”

Clare Hodgkiss said: “Go to Arkwright School it’s horrendous.”

Alex Bloor added: “If you go to North Wingfield School then that’s mental.”