A Porsche driver has been issued court summons after being caught speeding at 98mph in Derbyshire.

The driver was stopped by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit on New Year’s Day, as well as a Jaguar.

Eagle-eyed officers clocked the sports car at 98MPH

The Porsche was caught doing 96mph, while the Jaguar sports car driver was found to be doing 116mph.

A tweet from the force reads: "Public Notice: The A50 is not a proving ground for your sports cars.

"Your results helpfully printed on a court summons. Thanks."