Police carry out checks on door staff at pubs and clubs in Chesterfield and Buxton

Police licensing officers have been carrying out checks on door staff working at pubs and clubs in Chesterfield and Buxton.

Officers joined forces withe Security Industry Authority (SIA) to visit numerous pubs and bars in the towns to help make sure door supervisors, and the venues they were working at, had valid licences and were correctly displayed.

Sessions have also taken place with counter-terrorism security advisors and licensees to offer advice on keeping revellers safe, suspicious incidents and how to react.

The visits and sessions have taken place between October 2017 and June 2018, with the most recent input taking place at a Pub Watch meeting in Chesterfield on Wednesday, June 20.

Inspector Steve Johnson, of the North Division Licensing Team, said: “Officers carry out regular checks in partnership with the SIA as part of our commitment to ensuring that door supervisors are properly trained, authorised and licenced.

“The SIA offer approved training in first aid and conflict resolution, and these sessions offered extra information and advice around a wide range of possible terrorist type incidents.”

He added: “We continue to work alongside licensees to keep pubs, clubs and premises across our area safe and pleasant for those who want to enjoy a night out.”