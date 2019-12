Two people have been arrested just hours after tools were stolen from vehicles.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the van in Hope Valley on December 29, the thefts had happened that morning.

Police at the scene.

The two people who were arrested were, according to Derbyshire Police, already wanted on warrant by other forces.

A spokesman from the Policing Unit said: “The van was involved in thefts from vehicles earlier in the morning. I was full to the brim with stolen tools.”

The van has now been seized.