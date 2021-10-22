Police arrest man over burglaries and public order offence in Derbyshire town

The two incidents in Factory Lane and Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston, were reported in the early hours of this morning (Friday, October 22) where two homeowners had disturbed a person as they entered their houses.

Officers attended the scene immediately and found a man nearby who, after attempting to run from officers, was detained and arrested.

The man remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with two burglaries and a public order offence in a Derbyshire town.

Detective Sergeant Alex Hathway said: “The quick arrest of this man is testament to the hard work and quick thinking of officers in Ilkeston.

“It also shows the clear commitment from each and every officer in the force to fight crime and bring offenders to justice.