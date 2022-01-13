Police arrest driver in Chesterfield after finding 100 wraps of Class A drugs ‘in his pants’

On Tuesday, January 11, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit reported that they had stopped a blue Mercedes in Chesterfield after intelligence suggested it was involved in out of county nominal drug dealing.

After pulling the car over, it was searched by a unit from Derbyshire Police’s Dog Section. The DRCU said that the driver was found with around 100 wraps of Class A drugs hidden in his underwear, along with a burner phone.

A DRCU spokesperson said: “Not on our watch. Male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply after approximately 100 wraps of Class A drugs found in his pants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver was found to be hiding a large amount of drugs.