Police arrest driver in Chesterfield after finding 100 wraps of Class A drugs ‘in his pants’
A driver was arrested in Chesterfield earlier this week after police discovered approximately 100 wraps of drugs on his possession.
On Tuesday, January 11, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit reported that they had stopped a blue Mercedes in Chesterfield after intelligence suggested it was involved in out of county nominal drug dealing.
After pulling the car over, it was searched by a unit from Derbyshire Police’s Dog Section. The DRCU said that the driver was found with around 100 wraps of Class A drugs hidden in his underwear, along with a burner phone.
A DRCU spokesperson said: “Not on our watch. Male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply after approximately 100 wraps of Class A drugs found in his pants.
“Thanks to our colleagues in the Derbyshire Police Dog Section who helped us search the vehicle and introduced us to PD Ziggy, who seemed to enjoy lending a helping paw.”