Police appeal to trace woman in connection with theft from Primark store in Chesterfield town centre
Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation into an alleged theft from the Primark store in Chesterfield town centre – which occurred on Tuesday, September 9.
Officers have also released a picture of a woman that they wish to speak to as part of their enquiries – adding that the image may show either a potential suspect or witness.
If you recognise the female pictured here, you can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000541058:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.