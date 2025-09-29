Police appeal to trace woman in connection with theft from Primark store in Chesterfield town centre

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Sep 2025, 10:48 BST
Police have issued an image of a woman they wish to trace in connection with an offence at a Primark store in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation into an alleged theft from the Primark store in Chesterfield town centre – which occurred on Tuesday, September 9.

Most Popular

Officers have also released a picture of a woman that they wish to speak to as part of their enquiries – adding that the image may show either a potential suspect or witness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you recognise the female pictured here, you can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000541058:

If you can identify this woman, you are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.placeholder image
If you can identify this woman, you are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice