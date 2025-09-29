Police appeal to trace woman in connection with theft from Primark store in Chesterfield town centre

Police have issued an image of a woman they wish to trace in connection with an offence at a Primark store in Chesterfield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation into an alleged theft from the Primark store in Chesterfield town centre – which occurred on Tuesday, September 9.

Officers have also released a picture of a woman that they wish to speak to as part of their enquiries – adding that the image may show either a potential suspect or witness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you recognise the female pictured here, you can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000541058:

If you can identify this woman, you are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.