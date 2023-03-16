Police appeal to trace wanted Derbyshire man in connection with alleged assault
Members of the public were urged to help the police locate a wanted Derbyshire man .
Officers want to speak to Haissam Yehya-Ali of Havelock Road, Derby, in relation to an alleged assault.
Derbyshire Police have urged anybody who has seen him, or those with any knowledge of his current whereabouts, to come forward.
The force can be contacted using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*062004:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.