Police appeal to trace wanted Derbyshire man in connection with alleged assault

Members of the public were urged to help the police locate a wanted Derbyshire man .

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:03 GMT- 1 min read

Officers want to speak to Haissam Yehya-Ali of Havelock Road, Derby, in relation to an alleged assault.

Derbyshire Police have urged anybody who has seen him, or those with any knowledge of his current whereabouts, to come forward.

This is the man officers wish to trace.
The force can be contacted using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*062004:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.