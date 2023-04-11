Police appeal to trace pair after reports of teenage boy being assaulted on bus in Chesterfield

The incident took place between 10.00pm and 11.00pm on Saturday, February 25, when a man approached a teenage boy on the bus and asked him to turn his music down. When the boy refused, the man allegedly assaulted him.

The boy was then reportedly approached by a woman who tried to take his mobile phone, before he got off the bus in Manor Road, Brimington.

Officers have today released CCTV images of two people they wish to speak to – who may have important information regarding this incident.

Officers are attempting to locate the man and woman pictured here.

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or those with further information, can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*120149:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

