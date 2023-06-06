News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Police appeal to trace man who may hold vital information after driver assaulted in Chesterfield

Officers have launched an investigation after a driver was assaulted in Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:33 BST

Derbyshire Police responded to a call of an assault in Walton Back Lane, Holymoorside – just before 4.30pm on Tuesday, May 23.

The driver of the car had turned into the road at the junction with Bage Lane when the incident occurred.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the assault, as they believe he may hold important information that might help their investigation.

Officers believe this man could hold crucial information in relation to the assault.Officers believe this man could hold crucial information in relation to the assault.
Officers believe this man could hold crucial information in relation to the assault.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Man taken to hospital as police descend on street following disturbance at Chesterfield property

If you recognise the pictured man, or have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*314959:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.