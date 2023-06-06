Police appeal to trace man who may hold vital information after driver assaulted in Chesterfield
Derbyshire Police responded to a call of an assault in Walton Back Lane, Holymoorside – just before 4.30pm on Tuesday, May 23.
The driver of the car had turned into the road at the junction with Bage Lane when the incident occurred.
Officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the assault, as they believe he may hold important information that might help their investigation.
If you recognise the pictured man, or have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*314959:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.