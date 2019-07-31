Police appeal to trace driver after pick up truck crashes into two vehicles on M1 and drives off

Police are appealing for help to trace the driver of a pick up truck which crashed into two vehicles on the M1 before driving off.

Video footage shows the terrifying moment the Ford Ranger hits a white car as it veers into the middle lane before hitting a Nissan Qashqai, and then leaving the scene at speed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101

Annie McGuire, who posted the video on Twitter, said her children were in the Nissan at the time of the crash.

Officers were called to the M1 northbound between junction 35 and 35a at around 8.15pm on Monday.

Two lanes of the motorway were closed for a short time for vehicle recovery.



The occupants of the Qashqai, including two small children, were left with minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating Officer PC Lee Thickett said: “Footage of this collision, captured on a dashcam, has already been circulated widely on social media, and it is clear that this was a distressing incident for those involved.



“Checks carried out on the vehicle have shown that there is no registered keeper and that the car is not insured. For this reason we are asking anyone who knows anything about this vehicle, who might have been driving it, or about the number plate LT55 UPE, to please contact us.



“We are continuing with our enquiries, but would ask anyone with information about the Ford Ranger in this footage to contact 101 quoting incident number 827 of Monday 29 July.”