Police appeal to trace biker after man dies in Derbyshire crash

Police investigating a fatal crash in Derbyshire are appealing to trace a motorbiker who may have witnessed the incident.

The collision, involving a grey Audi A6 estate and a black Aprilia motorbike occurred on the A6 near Rowsley just before 4.30pm on Sunday.

The collision occurred on the A6.

The motorcyclists, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now looking to trace the rider of a dark-coloured Suzuki Hayabusa which was seen travelling along the A6 from Rowsley around the time of the collision. This person may have witnessed the incident, and may be able to help with police enquiries.

Anyone with any information, or with dash cam footage, is asked to contact police, quoting reference number 19*353568 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.