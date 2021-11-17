Police appeal to identify man after 18-year-old glassed in Derbyshire town

An 18-year-old was left with serious injuries following the glassing in Ripley.

The incident took place outside Crib Bar on Church Street in Ripley, at around 2.15am on Saturday, September 4. The victim of the glassing was an 18-year-old man who suffered serious injuries to his face.

Since the incident, officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry, and are now asking for the public’s assistance to identify the pictured man, who had been seen in the area at the time the glassing occurred.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, and should include reference number 21*513040:

Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.