Police appeal to help identify man after 4x4 stolen in Derbyshire town
Officers investigating the theft of a 4x4 from a home in Derbyshire are appealing for help identifying the pictured man.
A red Suzuki Jimny was taken from a house on Mansfield Road, Killamarsh, between 1.30pm on Wednesday, February 9 and 9.00am the following day.
The man pictured was seen in the area and officers are keen to speak to him in relation to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 22*100222:
