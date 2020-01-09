Police appeal to find wanted Bolsover man

Derbyshire Constabulary have released an image of a 47-year-old man they would like to speak to in connection with a number of allegations.

Officers have issued an image of Robert Twibey, from Bolsover, who they would like to speak to about allegations of assault, criminal damage and breaching public order.

If you have seen Robert or know where he may be, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 19*678329 in any correspondence.

Robert Twibey, from Bolsover

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.