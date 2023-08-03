Police appeal to find missing man who could be near popular Peak District beauty spot

Wayne, 46, was last seen at around 10 pm on Tuesday, August 1 and is believed to be in the Hope Valley, Ladybower or Bamford areas. He is described as being around 5 feet 9 inches tall and of a large build with mousey hair. Wayne usually wears jeans and a hoody.

He is believed to be in his very distinctive camper van which is a converted ambulance that he often parks in laybys.

Anyone who has seen Wayne, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 407 of 2 August:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101