A 30-year-old man has been reported missing in Derbyshire on Thursday (December 26).

Derbyshire Police said Edward Huckerby went missing at 3.35pm from his home in Merton Drive, Derby.

The police, who have released an image of Edward and his van, believe that he may have travelled in the Tissington or Bakewell area of the Peak District.

"If you have seen Edward, or the van, or have any information about his whereabouts plea quoting reference number 569 of 26 December."