Police appeal to find jewellery stolen from Chesterfield home

Officers investigating a burglary at a home in Chesterfield are trying to trace a number of valuable and distinctive pieces of jewellery.

The items, which include bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces, were stolen from a home on Walton Back Lane, in Walton, in December.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been sold an item, or noticed them for sale.

If you have any information which could help please get in touch with Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number 19*696364.

