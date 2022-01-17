Police appeal to find Chesterfield shoppers who caught thief after officer broke her ankle during pursuit
Derbyshire Police are trying to find members of the public who helped detain a shoplifting suspect in Chesterfield last week.
A man who was suspected of shoplifting in Chesterfield was chased through the town centre on Thursday, January 13, with one officer breaking her ankle during the pursuit.
Officers from Derbyshire Police were assisted by members of the public during their efforts to apprehend the 37-year-old man, who has since been charged and remanded to court on two counts of theft and resisting arrest.
Anyone who was involved in helping officers as they arrested the offender is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference number 22*023017:
• Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
• Twitter – direct message the Derbyshire Police contact centre on @DerPolContact
• Website – complete the Derbyshire Police online contact form here.
• Phone – call Derbyshire Police on 101.